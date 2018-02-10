EPL: Everton And West Ham Win, Adam Misses Penalty For Stoke

Following a very entertaining north London derby on talkSPORT, won by Tottenham, here’s what happened in the 3pm kick-offs.

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace

Everton’s Sam Allardyce won the battle of ex-England managers at Goodison Park to ease growing pressure with a 3-1 victory over Roy Hodgson’s struggling Crystal Palace. Gylfi Sigurdsson restored to the starting line-up along with Wayne Rooney after the shambolic 5-1 drubbing at Arsenal, and Oumar Niasse scored early in the second half with Tom Davies adding the third before Luka Milivojevic’s consolation penalty.

Stoke 1-1 Brighton

Charlie Adam had a late penalty saved as relegation-threatened Stoke could also draw with Brighton at the bet365 Stadium. After Xherdan Shaqiri’s 68th-minute strike had brought the Potters level, cancelling out Jose Izquierdo’s 32nd-minute goal, the hosts had the chance to snatch all three points at the death when substitute Jese Rodriguez was fouled. But – with Jese fuming not to be taking the penalty – Adam saw his effort from 12 yards kept out by Mathew Ryan. Anthony Knockaert then headed Mame Diouf’s stoppage-time header off the line to ensure the contest ended all square.

Swansea 1-0 Burnley

Swansea maintained their momentum under new boss Carlos Carvalhal as Ki Sung-yYeng’s late strike secured a 1-0 home victory over Burnley. Ki drilled home low from the edge of the penalty area after 82 minutes – the South Korean midfielder’s first goal since May 2016. Swansea has now taken 14 points from 21 since Carvalhal succeeded Paul Clement, climbing from the bottom of the Premier League into 15th place. Meanwhile, Burnley’s winless run in the top flight stretches to ten games.

West Ham 2-0 Watford

Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic were on target as West Ham secured a crucial 2-0 win over Watford. The victory eased the Hammers’ relegation fears, moving them to level with Watford and five points clear of the drop zone. The Hammers’ performance proved just how far they have come under David Moyes, and also illustrated the club’s need to ensure the manager’s stay, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.