Asante Kotoko Set To Sign Striker Kojo Obeng Junior From Wamanafo Nea Salamina

Asante Kotoko are very close to signing Wamanafo Nea Salamina goal machine Kojo Obeng Junior.

The talented striker is expected to undergo a medical in early January and subsequently put pen to paper to complete his move.

Obeng Junior was a subject of discussion when he was on target against the Porcupine Warriors in their FA Cup quarter-final encounter the last term.

He tormented the Kotoko defence with some delightful displays which saw him emerge man of the match.

The former Aduana Stars youngster bagged 14 goals in 21 matches for Nea Salamina in all competitions last season.

