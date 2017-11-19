Asante Kotoko Coach Steve Pollack Embarks On Holidays In UK

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Steve Pollack has embarked on short holidays in his native country England.

The former King Faisal gaffer flew out of the country on Saturday night to the UK where he will be spending some weeks with his family.

The Englishman is expected to return to prepare the team for their pre-season exercise and GHALCA G8 competition.

Pollack signed a contract extension with the Porcupine Warriors after helping the club to clinch the MTN FA Cup competition defeating their bitterest rival Hearts of Oak by 3:1.

Holidays!







Kotoko are reportedly planning a preseason training tour in Germany and Cote d’Ivoire after the Christmas break.