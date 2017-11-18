modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Power, Whites And Gays -Mugabe In Quotes...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
13 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana Forward Kwesi Appiah Keen To Return To The Pitch For AFC Wimbledon

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana Forward Kwesi Appiah Keen To Return To The Pitch For AFC Wimbledon

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah is itching to make a return to the field very soon after a long injury layoff.

Appiah was stretched off in Wimbledon's 2-0 defeat to MK Dons on September 23 and has not featured for the club since.

The talented forward had a successful surgery and he is gradually getting to full fitness.

'I Can't wait to be back out there! Rehabs going well 👌🏽 Not long now!🙏🏽🙌🏽💪🏽@AFCWimbledon' Appiah tweeted on Friday Afternoon.

https://twitter.com/kwes1appiah/status/931508370049327104

The imminent return of Appiah is good news for Manager Neal Adley whose attack has failed to click so far this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

body-container-line