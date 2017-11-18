Ghana Forward Kwesi Appiah Keen To Return To The Pitch For AFC Wimbledon

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah is itching to make a return to the field very soon after a long injury layoff.

Appiah was stretched off in Wimbledon's 2-0 defeat to MK Dons on September 23 and has not featured for the club since.

The talented forward had a successful surgery and he is gradually getting to full fitness.

'I Can't wait to be back out there! Rehabs going well 👌🏽 Not long now!🙏🏽🙌🏽💪🏽@AFCWimbledon' Appiah tweeted on Friday Afternoon.

https://twitter.com/kwes1appiah/status/931508370049327104

The imminent return of Appiah is good news for Manager Neal Adley whose attack has failed to click so far this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com