Winful Cobbinah Set To Join Kuwaiti Side Qadsia

According to Ghanasoccernet.com, Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah is set to join Kuwaiti Premier League side Qadsia.

The 26-year-old is believed to be nearing a switch to the Arabian side following a successful season with the Ghanaian giants.

It is believed that the intelligent midfielder is being courted by Qadsia who have raided the West African nation to prize away from the best talents.

Cobbinah is tossing with the idea of joining the side amid widespread suspicion he would prefer to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

He could join Ghanaian trio - Felix Addo, Stephen Sarfo and Gideon Waja, who have been training with the side.

The highly-rated Ghanaian was a member of the Black Stars -B squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on home soil.