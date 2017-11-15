Anthony Annan Implores Hearts of Oak To Return Stronger Next Season

Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan has urged Hearts of Oak to win next season's Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak failed to win any silverware in the just ended Ghana Premier League campaign despite being hailed as one of the best sides in the league.

The Phobians could only manage a 3rd place finish in the Ghana Premier League before going on to lose 3-1 to bitterest adversaries Asante Kotoko in the FA Cup final at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

According to Annan, who enjoyed two successful seasons with the Ghanaian giants before moving to IK Start in Norway, has entreated his former side to turn their fortunes by clinching a trophy next season.

"When I was with the club I came to meet some players and we were able to win a trophy. I will beg the current players to help turn the fortunes of the club around by winning a trophy for the team next season," the 31-year-old told Hot FM.

'I plead with the current players to up their game and win the league for Hearts of Oak because it has been too long. I still contact the club especially Hackman and ask him about the affairs of the club. Hearts is a club that wins trophies."

Annan was an important figure for HJK as they clinch the Finnish Veikkauslinga title and went on to scoop three individual awards.

He was voted the best midfielder in the Finland league, best player by the Sports Writer's Association of Finland and the Club President's best player award.

