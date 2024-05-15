2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Baba Yara Stadium to host Ghana v Central African Republic clash

The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi will be the venue for Ghana's Matchday four games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR).

According to a statement released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, the match is scheduled for June 10, 2024, at 19.00 Hrs.

"Ghana will battle Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024," the statement confirmed on Tuesday.

The decision to hold the game in Kumasi comes as a relief, dispelling concerns that Ghana might be forced to host the match outside the country.

Last month, a CAF inspection team expressed dissatisfaction after visiting the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, prompting concerns about its suitability for international matches.

In response, Ghana was urged to address several issues at the stadium to ensure its approval for CAF competitions.

Following the Ghana FA's announcement, it appears that all concerns have been addressed, securing the venue for the upcoming qualifier.

The Black Stars will face Mali in their Matchday three-game in Bamako before their clash against CAR.

Ghana's success in these two matches next month will be crucial for their qualification chances for the World Cup, to be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

After two games, the Black Stars currently sit 4th in Group I with three points, having secured a win against Madagascar and suffered a defeat against Comoros.