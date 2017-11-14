Medeama SC Deny Approaching David Duncan

Public Relations Officer of Medeama SC, Patrick Akotoko, have denied making an approach to former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach David Duncan.

The Mauve and Yellows have moved quickly to dismiss stories emerging this week that they have made an approach for the 53-year-old.

But the spokesman Patrick Akoto claims the reports are wide off the mark.

"We have not held any official discussion with coach David Duncan. We are also hearing the news in the media," Akoto told Accra-based Oman FM

"I can't say if any official of the club has spoken to him. That will not be the official position of the club.

"We are in the market looking for a new coach and so naturally these reports will always come up.

"Admittedly we have received several applications from many coaches and they are all under consideration," he added.

Medeama are hunting for a new coach after parting with Augustine Evans Adotey at the end of the season.