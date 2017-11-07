Black Stars To Lodge At Bird Rock Hotel In Anomabo Ahead Of Egypt Clash

The Black Stars will camp at the Bird Rock Hotel in Anomabo to prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday.

The technical team believes the three-star hotel is the best place to camp the players for the 'redundant' assignment.

The team will shuttle between Anomabo and Cape Coast to train.

On Tuesday morning, 13 players including Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey left the Ghana Football Association secretariat on the team bus.

The Bird Rock Hotel is rated three-star and its sitting is pristine with the little undertow.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com