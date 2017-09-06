modernghana logo

Captain Philip Quarshie Of Karela United Commends Team Mates For Historic Premier League Qualification

39 minutes ago | - ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United captain Philip Quarshie has heaped praise on his teammates after securing a historic promotion to the country's to-flight.

The Nzema-based second-tier side finished as winners in their zone after a remarakbly run in the National Division One League.

'I'm very happy and very proud to be the first captain to qualify the team to the Premier League. It has not been easy but I will give thanks to the all mighty God because from day one he has been good to us,"he is quoted by told SportsworldGhana.

'We have been fighting really hard. Last season was tough for us, we went really close by finishing second on the league table, but this season we've been outstanding.

'For my players I will say they really did well from day one they showed great character because going to some venues to pick a win was not easy.

The 23-year-old thanked a number of people for their involvement in Karela's rise to the top flight of Ghanaian football.

'It's not just about ourselves; it's about all the staff, the team owner Mr David Cobbinah Brigid, He did everything possible for this qualification and gave us everything we needed.

Quarshie praised Karela's devoted supporters for their backing throughout the season, and believes reaching the Premier League is exactly what they deserve.

'They were brilliant, they always come in their numbers supporting us everywhere we go. We thank them a lot for all their support.

'This club has gone through tough times, but they've been there supporting the club and players, so they deserve this.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

