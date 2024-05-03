CONFIRMED: 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season to kick off on September 6

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the commencement dates for the 2024/2025 Premier League season.

As per the announcement by the country's football governing body, the new season will start on September 6, 2024, marking 82 days after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League on June 16, 2024.

Opening matches are scheduled to take place from Friday, September 6, 2024, to Monday, September 9, 2024, across all nine Premier League centres.

The release of this schedule follows the approval of the 2024/25 football season plan by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Consistent with prior commitments to clubs, the chosen date aligns with the GFA's planned kick-off month. Recall that the current football season (2022/24) began during the weekend of Friday, September 15 to Monday, September 18, 2023.

The early announcement of the league's start date aims to provide clubs, players, and stakeholders with ample time to prepare for what promises to be an exciting and action-packed season.