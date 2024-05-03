ModernGhana logo
Barcelona set to sign Thomas Partey from Arsenal this summer - Reports

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Barcelona is setting its sights on Thomas Partey for a potential summer transfer, according to Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez.

The La Liga giants are reportedly keen on acquiring the Ghanaian midfielder, whose contract with Arsenal expires in 2025.

With financial constraints looming over Barcelona, Partey could offer an affordable option for the club's transfer plans.

Since his move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal in 2020, the midfielder has yet to agree to an extension with the Gunners, suggesting an imminent exit.

Partey's playing time has been limited this season, with only 11 league appearances due to fitness struggles.

The arrival of Declan Rice for a hefty £105 million has further reduced his chances on the pitch, pushing him down the pecking order.

While Jorginho, Partey's teammate, has been offered a contract extension by Arsenal, the Ghanaian midfielder's future remains uncertain.

Manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly assessing options, hoping to recoup some of the £45 million spent on Partey if a deal is approved.

Despite interest from Saudi Arabia during the January transfer window, no deal materialized, leaving Partey's future open to potential suitors like Barcelona.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

