modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Brighton bound striker Rahpael Dwamena wants to emulate Leeds United legend Yeboah

- ghanasoccernet.com
8 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena wants to emulate his compatriot and Leeds United legend Anthony Yeboah as his move to English side Brighton looms.

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed terms with FC Zurich to sign striker Dwamena for an undisclosed fee.

Ghana forward Dwamena, 21, has agreed personal terms, with the move subject to a medical, a work permit and international clearance.

Brighton had an £8m bid for Dwamena rejected with  reports saying  FC Zurich wanted 15m euros (£13.7m).

His form for both club and country looks to have forced Brighton to fork out the huge amount to sign him.

Dwamena already has two goals in three starts for Ghana, prompting suggestions he could become Ghana's next big name striker in Europe, following in the footsteps of former Leeds United striker Yeboah.

Dwamena said of the prospect: "Tony was a great player for Ghana and as a young player; you will definitely have someone to look up to.

"I cannot be like him because I have not reached his level yet. I can only hope to get anywhere closer to what he did."

The newly promoted Seagulls have lost both of their Premier League games and are yet to score a goal this season.

They will be counting on Dwamena to provide the goals if he is able to complete the move to England.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Spio Garbrah will challenge Mahama for NDC’s 2020 ticket – Aide

48 minutes ago

Get To Work, Stop The Rhetoric – Nduom To Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

quot-img-1things that are heavy for the head to carry cannot be place on the shoulder.

By: lawrence torsu quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38324.3876
Euro5.17535.1794
Pound Sterling5.65615.6626
Swiss Franc4.55774.5600
Canadian Dollar3.48433.4864
S/African Rand0.33310.3333
Australian Dollar3.47913.4854
body-container-line