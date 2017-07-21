TOP STORIES
'I am here to win' - Javier Chacon
Accra, July 21, GNA - Argentine bantamweight boxer Javier Chacon has reiterated his intention to derail Ghana's Isaac Dogbe's chances of becoming a WBO World bantamweight champion on Saturday July 22, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.
Chacon, addressing the media at the weigh-in of the two boxers at the Kempinski hotel in Accra said he is in the country to win the WBO International bantamweight title from Dogbe.
'Of course, I am here to win. I have been injured for a while now but I am fit and my focus is to win this bout against Dogbe'
The 31 year old Argentine said even though he is an experienced boxer he will not underrate Isaac Dogbe.
Chacon is ranked number 44 in the World bantamweight rankings with a record of (29-25-1-3).
GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
