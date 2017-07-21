modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

'I am here to win' - Javier Chacon

GNA
1 minute ago | Sports News

Accra, July 21, GNA - Argentine bantamweight boxer Javier Chacon has reiterated his intention to derail Ghana's Isaac Dogbe's chances of becoming a WBO World bantamweight champion on Saturday July 22, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Chacon, addressing the media at the weigh-in of the two boxers at the Kempinski hotel in Accra said he is in the country to win the WBO International bantamweight title from Dogbe.

'Of course, I am here to win. I have been injured for a while now but I am fit and my focus is to win this bout against Dogbe'

The 31 year old Argentine said even though he is an experienced boxer he will not underrate Isaac Dogbe.

Chacon is ranked number 44 in the World bantamweight rankings with a record of (29-25-1-3).

GNA

By Fidel Deke, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

I Don’t Understand Why NDC Is Defending EC Boss – Hassan Ayariga

5 hours ago

EC confusion: Peace Council calls for internal dialogue

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Christianity is the hardest blow that ever stuck humanity therefore evil and suffering are problems only to people who belive in GOD

By: akoaso quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36824.3724
Euro5.08565.0897
Pound Sterling5.66645.6745
Swiss Franc4.59904.6014
Canadian Dollar3.46723.4694
S/African Rand0.33550.3359
Australian Dollar3.47523.4830
body-container-line