Isaac Dogbe, Javier Chacon ready for the showdown
Accra, July 21, GNA - Ghanaian pound for pound boxer, Isaac Dogbe (16-0-0, 10 KO) and Javier Pablo Chacon (25-1-3) had their official weigh-in at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Friday.
Both boxers showed their readiness for the much anticipated bout dubbed 'Road to Las Vegas, final eliminator' at the Bukom Boxing Arena on July 22, 2017.
Chacon 31, stepped on the scale first, weighing 121.1 pounds, just one pound below the bantamweight limit. Dogbe weighed 121.2 pounds to give the green light for the final showdown on Saturday night.
With Isaac Dogbe's WBO international bantamweight title on the line, this could also be the last fight for him to get a shot at the world Bantamweight title against Guillermo Rigondeaux.
Speaking at the weigh-in, Dogbe cautioned Chacon not to be deceived by his age, saying that, he is young but smart and talented.
'I want to tell Team Chacon that I respect them a lot but I am going to discipline him on Saturday. I am young but I want you to know that I am gifted and smart in the ring', Dogbe said.
Javier Pablo Chacon said he is in Ghana to defeat Dogbe on Saturday, adding that, he is not necessarily aiming for a knock-out but he knows he is going to be champion come Saturday.
Isaac Dogbe (16-0-0, 10 KO) is ranked 19th by the World Boxing Association whiles Javier Pablo Chacon (25-1-3) is ranked 44th.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
