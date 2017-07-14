TOP STORIES
When you are on top, you become the topic.Don't get worried when you're talked about, it's because you're the most important issue on their agendaBy: Kyei Marfo
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Ace Boxing Referee Tony Weeks To Conduct Course In Ghana
Tony Weeks will conduct a course in ring officiating for Ghanaian boxing enthusiasts and insiders before he takes the middle to officiate Isaac"Royal Storm" Dogboe 's WBA international super Bantamweight title against Javier Chacon next week Saturday, July 22
The Ghana Boxing Authority will be hosting the one day workshop for stakeholders (Ring Officials, Promoters,Managers, Boxers and trainers) on current international boxing trends in ring officiating. Participation fee is 50 cedis per head (inclusive of the provision of snacks and lunch plus the issuing of certificate of participation)
All must attend. Do not miss this unique opportunity to update your knowledge on ring officiating.
Date; Wednesday, 19th July 2017
Venue;Bukom Boxing Arena conf. room
Time; 10am to 4pm
SPEAKER; Mr. Tony Weeks Renowned international Boxing Referee/Judge.
From SHO
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Boxing