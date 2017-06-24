TOP STORIES
EPL clubs force Ghana to exclude trio from squad to face Mexico, USA in friendlies
English Premier League sides West Ham United, Swansea City and Leicester City have prevented their Ghanaian players from playing in next week's friendlies against Mexico and the United States.
Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Amartey were part of the original squad from the two matches to be played on 28th June and 1 July 2017.
The Black Stars are due to play Mexico in Houston before travelling to Connecticut where they face arch-rivals the United States.
However the English Premier League sides have refused to allow the players to play in the game citing the difficult pre-season training for the trio.
The three players have all been excluded after requests from their clubs because of the danger of fatigue after a long Premier League.
West Ham wrote to the Ghana FA warning against the inclusion of Andre Ayew before Swansea followed with a similar letter for Jordan Ayew.
Lesicester City also wrote warning against the use of their talented defender, citing the FIFA law which backs the action of the three clubs.
With the matches taking place outside the FIFA international calendar, the clubs have got the right to prevent their players from playing in the game.
The trio were in line to feature for the Black Stars in the upcoming double header and the directives from the club if not adhered to could lead to sanctions for Ghana.
Ghana will play Mexico on Thursday in Houston, Texas, and the USA in Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday, July 1.
This means Amartey had only 48 hours before Leicester City players are due back for pre-season training at Belvoir Drive.
The two games form part of his team-building exercise by new Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah after he took over from former Chelsea boss Avram Grant.
