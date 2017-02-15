I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 15 February 2017 23:02 CET

Bechem United coach says 'Nothing is impossible in football' ahead MC Alger trip

Bechem United coach Vicenzo Annese believes they have an equal chance of advancing to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup at the expense of MC Alger. 

The Italian bemoaned his side's poor conversion rate in the narrow 2-1 win over the Algerian side at the Accra Sports Stadium.

MC Alger hold the aces to qualify after scoring an away goal but Annese insists his side have a chance to advance.

''Nothing is impossible in football, we just have to go and play well in Algeria, I must admit is not going to be easy,'' he said.

''They came here and almost got a draw but we were able to win, they most important thing is we won here in Ghana.

''We can also get a good score line there in Algeria, all we need to do is prepare very well before the game and we can shock them.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

IF YOU CANNOT HELP YOURSELF NO ONE ELSE WOULD.
By: SAWER JOSHUA
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img