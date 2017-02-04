I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 4 February 2017 22:26 CET

Wa All Stars clobber second-tier Dark Horse 4-0 ahead of CAF Champions League debut

Wa All Stars thumped Division One League side Dark Horses 4-0  to prepare for next week's CAF Champions League qualifier against Al Ahli Tripoli.

Diminutive winger Maxwell Baako started the demolition exercise with a sublime finish from a free-kick.

Saddick Alhassan converted a spot kick to double their lead.

Mario Kwame Sarpong made it three-nil with a short from just outside the box and Richard Arthur sealed the mauling.

Wa All Stars will head to Tamale where they will face the Libyan side.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

