League Report | 3 February 2017 21:33 CET

Info-graphic: Location of Ghana Premier League Clubs

The Ghana Premier League will start on 11 February after it was postponed on Wednesday. 

All sixteen teems are ready for the 2016/2017 campaign.

Only two regions Northern and Eastern have no representative in the Ghana top-flight.

The newcomers for the season are Bolga All Stars and Elmina Sharks. Tema Youth replaced Dreams FC who were demoted for registration irregularity.

Location of Ghana Premier League Clubs, Know where you will be traveling to this season pic.twitter.com/PIC1x746jf

— Ghana Football Facts (@GhFootballFacts) February 3, 2017

Credit: Ghana Football Facts

League Report

"...when the desirable is not available, the available must be made desirable..."
By: Nana Ntow- Legon
By: Nana Ntow- Legon
