It has been an incredible season - Mohammed Kudus on his debut Premier League campaign

MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has described his debut season in the Premier League as incredible.

The 23-year-old who joined the Hammers last summer on a five-year deal has become one of the best players for the London-based club.

Kudus concluded the 2023/24 season with 14 goal involvements in the English top flight, scoring eight goals and providing six assists over 33 games.

In all competitions, Kudus was directly involved in 20 goals for the East London side, scoring 14 times and providing six assists.

Reflecting on the season after their final match against Manchester City, Kudus praised the fans for their unwavering support and described his first season as incredible.

"For my first season it has been incredible playing under their voices, sounds and energy because they play a big part in the game," he told the club website.

Following his explosive campaign, Mohammed Kudus is expected to return to Black Stars set up for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic on June 6 and 10 respectively.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

