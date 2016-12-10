Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode open Beach Nations Cup

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, is expected to grace the opening day of the African Beach Soccer Nations Cup on December 13 at the Eko Atlantic in Victoria Island.

Lagos Commissioner for Information, Steve Ayorinde, on Thursday stated that the continental Beach Football tourney was uppermost on the mind on the state's number one citizen.

Ayorinde said that Ambode would be present at the opening ceremony of the event slated to take place between December 13 and 18.

''Governor Ambode is committed to youth development and this event involves other countries on the continent, hence, it is being accorded the seriousness it deserves.

''There will be plenty of fun in between because we are getting into the festive period and we want Lagosians to have fun at the AFCON beach tourney.''

Apart from Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Cote d' Ivoire, Madagascar, Libya, Morocco and Senegal are expected to compete for honours in the competition.

Ayorinde urged lovers of beach football and music to storm Eko Atlantic to support Nigeria and also enjoy the competition.

''We are working hard to make this event great in all aspects. The LOC and the sponsors have been wonderful because they are also aware that the Governor would always go for the global best practices in all situations,'' the information Commissioner added.

