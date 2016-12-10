The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Ghana FA hails Nana Akufo-Addo as country's President-elect

The Ghana Football Association has sent a congratulatory message to the president-elect of the country Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Akufo-Addo polled more than half of the total votes cast to defeat incumbent John Dramani Mahama.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People's Party came third, with a total of 105,682 votes, the Convention People's Party Ivor Greenstreet polled 25,395, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings of the NDP, 16,878, with Dr Edward Mahama and the Independent candidate Joseph Osei Yeboah also attained some votes.

Congratulations to the newly elected President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo ( @NAkufoAddo ) 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7bWOecfzZn

— Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) December 9, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

