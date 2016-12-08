Manchester City happy with Yaw Yeboah's progress at FC Twente

Manchester City have expressed satisfaction with the progress of Yaw Yeboah who is on loan at FC Twente.

The English Premier League told technical director Jan van Halst and coach RenÃ© Hake who are on a working visit to Eastlands.

Yeboah, a Ghana youth international, was farmed out at the start of the season for first team experience.

The 19-year has scored two goals in 14 league appearances.

Yeboah is on loan at the club alongside Enes Ãœnal and Bersant Celina

