The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 8 December 2016 09:10 CET

Manchester City happy with Yaw Yeboah's progress at FC Twente

Manchester City have expressed satisfaction with the progress of Yaw Yeboah who is on loan at FC Twente.

The English Premier League told technical director  Jan van Halst and coach RenÃ© Hake who are on a working visit to  Eastlands.

Yeboah, a Ghana youth international, was farmed out at the start of the season for first team experience.

The 19-year has scored two goals in 14 league appearances.

Yeboah is on loan at the club alongside Enes Ãœnal and Bersant Celina

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

WHILE WALKING I SOMETIMES TRY TO TURN RIGHT, LEFT, EVEN SOMETIMES LOOK BACK FOR SOME GOOD REASONS
By: akoaso- HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img