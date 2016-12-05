Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Dwamena, Waris, Inaki & 10 OTHERS score 14 GOALS abroad plus Attamah debuts and more

Striker Raphael Dwamena continued to dominate the headlines among Ghanaian players abroad after scoring his 21st goal of the season in Austria.

Meanwhile Majeed Waris netted in his third straight for Lorient in France while Inaki Williams rediscovered his scoring boots in Spain.

There were goals for Jeffrey Sarpong, Benjamin Tetteh, Thomas Agyepong, Kwame Nsor, Kevin Tano, Grejohn Kyei, Johnathan Opoku, William Owusu, Said Ahmed Said and Felicia Ofori.

GHANAsoccernet.com's Players Abroad maven El Akyereko has comprehensive wrap on how the players fared across the globe.

ENGLAND

Striker Kwesi Appiah could not make the Crystal Palace grades as they hammered Southampton 3-0.

Sunderland posted a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the Stadium of Light. Ghana defender Daniel Amartey played the entire game for the Foxes but Jeffrey Schlupp warmed their bench.

Andre Ayew played the last 27 minutes for West Ham United who suffered a massive 5-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah failed to make the Manchester United squad for their 1-1 draw at Everton.

In the Championship, there was no Denis Odoi in the Fulham side that consigned Reading to a 5-0 loss.

Defender Andy Yiadom played the full 90 minutes for Barnsley who nicked a 3-0 win over ten-man Birmingham City.

Newcastle United slipped to a 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest. Ghana winger Christian Atsu was unused as the nine-man Toons lost the clash.

Aston Villa slipped to a 2-0 away loss at Leeds United. Jordan Ayew replaced Albert Adomah in the 77th minute.

In the National League, former Chelsea youth team captain Nana Ofori-Twumasi was in action for Maidstone United but defender Anthony Acheampong warmed their bench as they lost 2-0 against Bromley.

Former Watford striker Bernard Mensah was in action for Aldershot Town as they defeated Boreham United 2-0.

NETHERLANDS

There was neither Quincy Owusu-Abeyie nor Reagy Ofosu in the NEC Nijmegen side that lost 2-0 at Heracles on Friday.

Yaw Yeboah played 65 minutes for FC Twente in their 0-0 draw with Willem II. Meanwhile Kumasi-born Asumah Ankrah warmed the bench for Willem.

Excelsior Rotterdam and AZ Alkmaar drew 3-3 in a nail-biting clash. Leeroy Owusu and Derrick Luckassen warmed the Excelsior and AZ benches respectively.

Dutch-born Johnathan Opoku Agyemang scored for VVV-Venlo to help them draw 1-1 with Telstar.

Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong came off the bench to score for NAC Breda in their 3-1 victory over Almere City on Friday.

Striker Rodney Antwi played the opening 45 minutes for FC Utrecht II in their 3-1 home win against Emmen.

Former Newcastle United forward Frank Wiafe-Danquah played the full throttle for Fortuna Sittard who lost 3-0 against Volendam.

In the third-tier league, Dutch-born Felicia Ofori Lovette scored one of the consolation goals for Sparta II who lost 4-3 against Spakenburg.

16-year-old Aaron Kwarko played 64 minutes for Vitesse II who lost 2-0 against Excelsior Maasluis.

Defender Carlos Opoku was in action for Koninklijke HFC in their 2-1 home loss against De Treffers.

ALBANIA

Ten-man Tirana held Partizani Tirana to a 0-0 draw at their own backyard. Former Chievo Verona attacker Caleb Ekuban played the entire game for Partizani while young midfielder Reuben Acquah played 78 minutes for Tirana.

AUSTRIA

Kevin Luckassen could not make the St Polten squad for their 1-0 loss against Rapid Wien.

Defender Kadri Mohammed sat on the bench for Austria Wien as they picked a vital 2-0 win at Admira.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Gideon Mensah and Samuel Tetteh all started the game for Liefering who won 1-0 at Wiener Neustadt.

On-fire Raphael Dwamena and Kevin Tano scored against each other as Austria Lustenau succumbed to a 3-2 home loss against Horn on Friday. Dwamena has now scored 18 league goals and 21 goals in all competitions.

Former WAFA defender Kennedy Boateng could not make the LASK Linz squad as they won 4-0 against Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

BELGIUM

Youngster Eric Ocansey failed to make the KAS Eupen squad for their 1-0 loss at KV Mechelen on Friday.

Both Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Sowah Adjei were on the Anderlecht bench in their 3-1 win at Kortrijk. But Acheampong was introduced in the second-half. However defender Dennis Appiah is still nursing injury.

Nana Opoku Ampomah warmed the bench for Waasland-Beveren when they drew 1-1 with Zulte-Waregem.

Bennard Kumordzi and Eugene Ansah both warmed the benches of Genk and Lokeren as they clashed on Sunday.

Bottom-placed Westerlo held Gent to a 0-0 draw. Both Mitch Apau and Elton Acolatse returned to the Westerlo team and started the match but injured Nana Kwesi Asare missed the game for Gent.

In the second-tier league, striker William Owusu Acheampong scored in the 88th minute for FC Antwerp who drew 2-2 with Lierse SK. Ghanaian defender Issahaku Yakubu played for Lierse while Charles Ankomah warmed the bench.

DRC

Winger Solomon Asante came off the bench to play for TP Mazembe who battered Dibumba 4-0. But defender Yaw Frimpong and Daniel Nii Adjei were on the Ravens bench.

BULGARIA

Attacker Francis Narh played 70 minutes for Levski Sofia who won 1-0 against Slavia Sofia.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Midfielder Derrick Mensah could not make the Karvina squad for their 1-1 draw at Zbrojovka Brno.

Striker Benjamin Tetteh scored a 30th minute goal for Slovacko in their 3-2 win at Dukla Praha on Sunday.

CROATIA

Former Inter Milan Primavera attacker Said Ahmed Said scored the consolation goal for Hajduk Split in their 2-1 loss at Slaven Koprivnica.

DENMARK

Horsens' miserable run in the Superliga continued when they lost 2-1 against struggling Viborg on Saturday. Talented Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Mensah could not make their squad for the game.

Nordsjaelland slipped to a 1-0 home loss against BK Odense. Both Ernest Asante and Godsway Donyoh started for the losers but were replaced in the second-half. Midfielder Mase Nana Addo Welbeck was introduced in the second-half.

GERMANY

Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman was dropped to the bench by Schalke 04 who lost 2-1 at Red Bull Leipzig. But youngster Bernard Tekpetey could not make the Schalke squad for the game.

Hamburg SV won 2-0 against Darmstadt 98. German-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung played in midfield for Hamburg.

There was no Daniel Opare in the Augsburg squad that drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt. But Austria-born Ghanaian starlet Kevin Danso warmed the bench for Augsburg.

Hannover 96 posted a 3-2 win over Heidenheim. Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga could not make the Heidenheim squad for the game.

Defender Jans Gyamerah played 64 minutes for Bochum who lost 1-0 against Arminia Bielefeld.

German-born Erich Berko was in action for Dynamo Dresden who lost 1-0 against 1860 Munich.

In the Liga 3, midfielder on-loan Manfred Osei-Kwadwo played until he was replaced in the 92nd minute by Sonnenhof who won 2-1 against Wehen Wiesbaden.

Hansa Rostock slipped to a 4-1 home loss against Holstein Kiel. Ghanaian midfielder Evans Owusu Nyarko could not make the Kiel squad for the game.

Ghanaian pair of Marcel Appiah and Okyere Wriedt played for Osnabruck in their 1-1 draw with Fortuna KÃ¶ln. German-born defender Kwame Kusi played at the heart of defence for Koln.

In the Regionalliga, both Kentu Badu and Anton Donkor played for Wolfsburg II who lost 2-0 against Schwarz-WeiÃŸ.

Prince Owusu sat on the bench for Stuttgart II who beat SaarbrÃ¼cken 2-0.

QATAR

Former Ghana U20 forward John Benson and Fred Dabanka were in full time action for Al Ahli who succumbed to a 1-0 home loss against El Jaish.

In other games, Babo Barro played 65 minutes for Al Khor who lost 1-0 to Al Sadd.

Al Gharafa continued their fine form in the Star League as they beat Al Rayyan 3-2. Defender Rashid Sumaila played for the winners while Lawrence Awuley Quaye and Kwasi George also played for them.

SOUTH AFRICA

Former Wa All Stars midfielder Joshua Adjei played the entire game for Cape Town City FC who beat Bidvest Wits 3-2 at their own home grounds to maintain leadership of the PSL.

There was no Edwin Gyimah or Bernard Morrison in the Orlando Pirates squad that drew 2-2 with Highlands Park.

Dennis Danso Weidlich was at the heart of defence for Maritzburg United who beat Baroka 1-0.

Former Ghana U20 defender Lawrence Lartey was booked in the 65th minute and played full throttle for Golden Arrows.

TURKEY

Defender Joseph Attamah earned his full Super Lig debut for Istanbul as he played full throttle in their 2-2 draw with Antalyaspor.

Alanyaspor slipped to a 3-2 home defeat against Konyaspor. Both Nuru Sulley and Isaac Sackey started the game for the losers.

Fatau Mohammed's Gaziantepspor miserable run continued with a 2-1 home loss against Akhisar.

Former Liberty Professionals midfielder Kamal Issah was introduced in the 55th minute by GenÃ§lerbirliÄŸi who won 2-0 at Adanaspor.

Defender Jerry Akaminko watched from the bench as his EskiÅŸehirspor side claimed a 6-0 win over Mersin.

Midfielder Seidu Salifu watched from the Adana Demirspor bench as they drew 2-2 with BandÄ±rmaspor.

Defender John Boye played for Sivasspor in their 2-1 away win over Giresunspor.

FRANCE

Striker Majeed Waris scored in his third straight game as his Lorient side drew 2-2 with Angers on Saturday in the Ligue 1.

And, French-born Ghanaian youth midfielder Enock Kwateng played 57 minutes for Nantes who lost 2-0 against Guingamp.

In the Coupe de France, striker Grejohn Kyei scored a brace for Stade de Reims as they won 7-0 against Villeneuve-d'Ascq.

Former Ghana U17 midfielder Charles Boateng was in action for Avranches as they sneaked past Vannes 2-1.

ITALY

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah watched from the Juventus bench as the Old Ladies nicked a 3-1 win over Atalanta.

Sassuolo silenced Empoli 3-0. Alfred Duncan is still nursing injury. But Italy-born Claud Adjapong warmed the bench for the Black and Greens.

Afriyie Acquah was introduced to play the last 6 minutes for Torino who lost 2-0 at Sampdoria.

In the Serie B, defender Bright Addae missed Ascoli's 2-1 at the Stadio Partenio. But Inter Milan loanee Isaac Donkor played the entire 90 minutes while Patrick Asmah was unused.

Former AC Milan forward Kingsley Boateng warmed the Bari bench in their 2-0 win over Salernitana. But Moses Odjer was not in the losers squad for the game.

There was neither Maxwell Acosty nor Richmond Boakye in the Latina squad that drew 1-1 with Virtus Entella.

Ransford Selasi failed to make the Novara squad when they won 2-1 against Vicenza on Saturday.

Defender Masahudu Alhassan warmed the bench for Perugia in their 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona.

Former Torino starlet Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Pistoiese in their 0-0 draw with Renate on Saturday.

Carrarese posted a 4-1 win over Olbia. Ghanaian teenager Joseph Tetteh sat on the Olbia bench.

SCOTLAND

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Osman skippered Partick Thistle in their 1-1 draw with Hamilton.

Prince Buaben played the last 5 minutes for Hearts who drew 2-2 with Ross County.

And, former Leicester City lad Joe Dodoo was unused by Rangers in their 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey warmed the Atletico Madrid bench in their 0-0 draw with Espanyol on Saturday.

Inaki Williams scored the second goal for Athletic Club in their 3-1 win over Eibar.

Kevin-Prince Boateng was not part of the Las Palmas squad that held Deportivo AlavÃ©s to a 1-1 draw.

In the Segunda Division, goalkeeper Razak Brimah dropped to the bench as his Cordoba side won 2-1 at Reus Deportiu.

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso was introduced in the 64th minute by Rio Ave who won 3-1 against Tondela.

Emmanuel Boateng played 83 minutes for Moreirense when they posted a 3-1 win over Nacional.

Atletico Madrid loanee Bernard Mensah played the full 90 minutes for VitÃ³ria GuimarÃ£es in their 1-1 draw with Chaves.

Meanwhile Emmanuel Oti could not make the Sporting Braga squad for their 1-0 loss at FC Porto.

Former FC Porto starlet Lumor Agbenyenu played for Portimonense in their 3-0 win over Academico Viseu. But Emmanuel Sarpong was not in their squad for the game.

Defender Emmanuel Hackman was booked in the 56th minute as he played the full time action Desportivo Aves in their 1-1 draw with FamalicÃ£o.

Ernest Ohemeng was introduced in the 70th minute by Academica who won 1-0 against Sporting Braga II.

Both Richard Ofori and Henry Mendarius played for Sporting Covilha but Prince Agyemang warmed their bench as they beat 2-0.

Striker Kwame Nsor scored the only goal of the game for UniÃ£o Madeira as they triumphed over Santa Clara.

SWITZERLAND

Young Boys defeated FC Basel 3-1 on Saturday. Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu was sent off in the 45th minute but Swiss-born Kwadwo Duah was unused by Boys while Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich missed the game with injury.

FC Sion suffered a 2-1 loss at St Gallen. Ebenezer Assifuah was introduced in the second-half but Ishmael Yartey was not part of their squad.

GREECE

Midfielder Jeffrey Sarpong scored the equaliser for Veria in their 1-1 draw with Panaitolikos. Michael Asigba was in action for Veria.

Owusu-Ansah Kontor played for Larissa in their 2-1 home loss against Atromitos.

Wakaso Mubarak played 63 minutes for Panathiniakos in their 1-0 win over PAOK.

UKRAINE

Striker Kwame Karikari was introduced in the 54th minute by Stal Kamianske in their 2-0 away loss at Shakhtar Donetsk.

By El Akyereko

Click to follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com