5 November 2016 18:55 CET

Ghanaian center-forward Ofori-Acheampong scores consolation goal for Dartford in English FA Cup

English-born Ghanaian forward Duane Ofori-Acheampong scored one of the consolation goals for Dartford City who lost 6-3 against Sutton United in the English FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old netted in the 51st minute at the Princes Park in Kent as a rampant Sutton end mauled them.

While he was scoring Ghanaian defender Kevin Amankwaah started the game for Sutton while forward Chris Dickson came off the bench to play but Bradley Hudson-Odoi was unused by the winners.

Despite his side losing Acheampong was voted man of the match.

