Richard Commey not afraid to fight Shafikov in Russia

Trainer of Richard Commey, Carl Lokko not frightened that his boxer will fight outside the country against Russian boxer Denis Shafikov in an IBF eliminator.

The two will square off for the right to become the mandatory challenger to IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr but concerns have been raised about the destination – Russia – as Shafikov hail from the European country.

With pundits suggesting it will be extremely difficult for Commey to triumph especially after the controversial defeat to Robert Easter Jnr in Pennsylvania, USA.

Commey, was apparently robbed when he fought Robert Easter Jr for the IBF lightweight title last September - in the latter’s home city.

But in a close interaction with JoySports Carl Lokko has rubbished those assertions, insisting Richard Commey will make the most of the opportunity.

‘’The IBF has given us the opportunity to go in for the final Eliminator meaning that if we win we will go back to compete for the IBF World title”.

“We were expecting the fight to be on our side, thinking that our promoters should have won it, but we couldn’t win the first bid because it was won by Shafikov so we have to go there”.

“We still have to be focused, determined and go there and win the fight and make sure that we give Ghana a world Champion”.

