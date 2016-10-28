Juventus boss Maximiliano Allegri hopeful injury-prone Kwadwo Asamoah stays fit

Juventus coach Maximiliano Allegri is hoping injury-prone midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah stays fit to play a part in his side's Seria A title defence.

Asamoah has battled with recurrent injuries for the past three seasons.

The Ghana midfielder had been out with a knee injury since September 24 after picking up the knock in a game against Palermo, and had a successful surgery in Barcelona, Spain that was expected to keep him away for 45 days.

However, the 27-year-old made early recovery which enabled him to be included in Wednesday's game at the Juventus Stadium where his side ran riot, winning 4-1 with goals from Mario Mandzukic, Miralem Pjanic and a brace from defender Giorgio Chiellini.

And coach Maximiliano Allegri has underscored the need for the midfielder to stay fit.

"Marchisio and [Asamoah] will give us an important contribution, I would be happy if [they] played half the games between now and December." he said.

Asamoah's return to action would be great news for Ghana coach Avram Grant who needs his best legs to be fit for the Black Stars' 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Egypt in Alexandria on November 13.

