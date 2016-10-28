Parliament pass Sports Bill

After years of waiting, the much anticipated Sports Bill has been passed by the Parliament of Ghana.

The bill will redesign how the nation’s sports is run leading to more development in the sector. It will also promote and encourage the organization and development of mass participation in amateur and professional sports.

As well as encourage increased participation and improved performance in sports and to encourage the private sector to contribute to the funding of sports.

But Chairman of the Parliamentary select committee for Sports Isaac Asiamah admits the bill does not address the most critical sports issues.

‘’It is not about passing the bill but what the bill seeks to address, For me this bill not address the problems and challenges facing sports.’’

‘’The major challenges is how to get funding for sports and how to ensure that we invest more in sports and the bill will not do that, which is a worry for me’’

The passing of the Sports Bill replaces the SMC Decree 54 of 1976 regarding the various aspects of Sports management, promotion and development in Ghana and seeks to make it current for international practices.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports