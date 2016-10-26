Betting: Six lucky winners take home Betway Jackpot

Six lucky winners have won GHS 7,500 in the Betway Jackpot. In August, the web-based betting outfit introduced a GHS 200,000 Jackpot and a GHS 2.5 million Bonanza for football betting buffs to enjoy.

One player correctly predicted 11 out 13 games and is the proud winner of GHS 5,000 while five players correctly predicted 10 out of 13 and shared GHS 2,500.

The Betway Jackpot allows punters to predict wins, losses and draws across 13 games from different leagues from Europe.

Bettors stand a chance of winning GHS 200,000 if the outcomes within 90 minutes of all 13 games are predicted correctly. Other shared consolation prizes begin from predicting 10 out of the 13 games correctly: a win of up to GHS 10,000 for predicting 12 games correctly, up to GHS 5,000 for 11 games and 10 games predicted correctly earns you an amount of up to GHS 2,500.

With a standard bet of GHS 4 required to compete in the Jackpot, bettors have unlimited betting opportunities with which they can increase their chances of winning the ultimate prize.

'We've been anxious to have someone win the Jackpot since we introduced it in August, and so we are very excited that six lucky winners have dipped their hands into the Jackpot,' said Betway Country Manager, Kwabena Nkrumah. 'We are looking forward to even more winners.'

The two simultaneous promotions worth GHS 2.7 million are outstanding and many more winners are expected to walk away with attractive wins in the ensuing weeks.

Betway Ghana looks set to offer very exciting opportunities for football enthusiasts in Ghana.

'The mechanisms for both promotions are simple and easy. All you have to do is to register on the Betway website if you haven't already, navigate to either or both of the promotions from the comfort of any location, and place your bets' said Country Manager Kwabena Nkrumah. 'The best part is that your winnings reflect in your wallet instantly and you may cash it at any mobile money vendor.'

By operating in a number of regulated online markets and holding licenses in multiple countries, Betway has the edge in international, established trust which makes it more attractive to a larger demographic than its competitors. Their firm footing in the sports betting industry makes Betway one of the leading names in sports betting entertainment.

