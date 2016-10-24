Kwadwo Asamoah returns to Juventus full training, massive boost for Ghana ahead of Egypt clash

Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has made a quicker-than-expected return from injury after training with the first team of the Italian side on Monday indicating he would be available for Ghana when they take on Egypt next month.

His return to training with the Serie A side indicates that he has returned to full fitness and ready to play for the Italy top-flight.

The 27-year-old's return to training comes just about three weeks before Ghana take on Egypt in a crucial World Cup qualifier in Alexandria.

A few days of training with Juventus will clear the path for him to return to action in the Serie A thus making him ready for the game to be played in Egypt on 13 November.

Asamoah was expected to have been out of action for six week 45 after undergoing surgery in September over a knee injury.

He was expected to have returned to action in November following the surgery but a fast recovery has aided his quick return which will delight Ghana coach Avram Grant.

Asamoah became a key member of the Juventus squad this season after recovering from a long standing injury but a relapse during a match in September resulted his recent surgery.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will continue to monitor the progress of the Ghanaian this week before deciding to use in the squad again.

