Ghana Football: Isaac Vorsah laments on GFA snub following injury

Ghana international Isaac Vorsah has opined that he was neglected by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after he sustained a career threatening injury.

The tall bulky defender sustained a terrible knee injury two seasons ago while playing for Redbull Salzburg in the Austrian top-flight.

The injury kept the former Asante Kotoko guardsman away from the field for one and half years and that forced the club (Redbull Salzvburg) to terminate his contract. READ MORE: Mamelodi Sundowns are Champions of Africa

'The Ghana Football Association didn't contact me when I got injured. The only people that called me were Maxwell Konadu and Akwasi Appiah,' Vorsah told Hot FM.

'They were the only people that called,' he continued. 'Nobody at the FA called me to ask me about my injury. For me, I'm not perturbed about it but It will only be fair for them to call me and ask how I'm doing but they didn't find the need to do that so. I have accepted it in good fate.'

On his return into the Black Stars he said: 'When I get call up, I will come and play for my country. I'm not playing for the GFA officials but I will be playing for Ghana, so why not, if I get a call up I will come,' he concluded.

Vorsah has capped 40 times for Ghana, scoring one goal in the process.

