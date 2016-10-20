Egypt coach focused on World Cup qualifier against Ghana not AFCON clash

Egypt trainer Hector Cuper says his preoccupation is to beat Ghana next month at home in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Pharaohs and the Black Stars have been drawn in the same Group for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

They will meet on 25 January in a final Group D match after both have played Uganda and Mali.

For Cuper, that match can wait for now as he is strategising to win their impending clash in Alexandria next month to extend their advantage in the Russia qualifiers.

"It's understood the champions must beat all their opponents, but now all my focus is on the 13 November game against Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers. I play each game as if it's separate tournament," Cuper said.

In 2013, Egypt were denied a spot to play in the Brazil World Cup the following year after being thumped 7-3 aggregate including the embarrassing 6-1 first-leg defeat in Kumasi.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com