Egypt football returns to the top of African football



Egypt want to send a strong signal to Ghana and the rest of Africa that they are back at the apex of continental football after political instability rocked their game.

Egyptian football was thrown into chaos last year following violent clashes led to the death of several Zamalek fans during a league match against ENPPI.

The North Africans appear to have recovered from the bloodshed which threaten football in the country.

In the midst of the political instability, the seven-time African champions qualified for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as well as the group stage of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Local giants Zamalek are in the finals of the CAF Champions League to silence critics.

And the country's assistant coach Osama Nabil says the North Africans want to send a strong signal to the rest of Africa in winning the 2017 Nations Cup and qualifying to the World Cup in Russia.

'We want to send a message to Africa, to know that we are back to compete in the advanced rounds of all African tournaments, either through the National team or clubs like Zamalek in the CAF Champions League final."

