Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 20 October 2016 13:40 CET

Wa All Stars defender Joshua Otoo undergoes successful medical, set to sign two-year contract with Hearts


Wa All Stars defender Joshua Otoo is expected to sign a two-year deal with Hearts after undergoing a successful medical.

Otoo, 26, has passed the mandatory test to pave way for his move to the capital.

The towering defender failed to join the Accra-based side last season over financial issues.

But it appears Hearts have their man after the defender passed his medical.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

HOW HAPPY & WONDERFULL TO BE IN LOVE JUST LIKE DOVES.THEIR LOVE IS EVERLASING
By: akoaso -H-H
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img