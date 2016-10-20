Sports News | 20 October 2016 13:40 CET
Wa All Stars defender Joshua Otoo undergoes successful medical, set to sign two-year contract with Hearts
Wa All Stars defender Joshua Otoo is expected to sign a two-year deal with Hearts after undergoing a successful medical.
Otoo, 26, has passed the mandatory test to pave way for his move to the capital.
The towering defender failed to join the Accra-based side last season over financial issues.
But it appears Hearts have their man after the defender passed his medical.
