Sports News | 20 October 2016 12:55 CET

AFCON 2017: Asamoah Gyan admits Ghana must dig deep to qualify from 'Group of Death'

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan admits his country must put up positive performances to emerge from their tough group in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Black Stars have drawn old foes Uganda, Mali and Egypt in group D.

The four-time African champions open their campaign with a difficult tie against the Cranes on January 17 before playing Mali and Egypt in the 'group of death'.

And Asamoah Gyan, who is on loan at United Arab Emirates side Al Ain, admits his country must dig deep to qualify from the group.

@julietbawuah everything is possible but we have to push harder to go through 🙌

— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) October 20, 2016

The tournament  will take place in Gabon from January 14 to February 5.

Sports News

