Afcon 2017: Uganda coach Micho confident of progress despite 'Group of Death'

Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says it is possible for the Cranes to progress from the Group of Death as they have been drawn to face giants Ghana, Egypt and Mali.

The Serbian manager says it is very possible for his team to advance from the tough group following the draw held in the Gabonese capital Libreville.

Micho says with good preparation and support from the country's government they will be able to get some positive results from Group D.

'Impossible is nothing. Possible is everything. We shall measure our values; test our character against good teams. We have a realistic chance to get good results and pass the group," Micho said.

'This is a tough and competitive group but I believe in the players and the team. I believe in the management of Fufa administration. I call upon the Government to give us support.

'The fans who have given us the immense and unconditional support whenever the Uganda Cranes play will be following the action after missing out in the last three finals.

"Egypt will come like wounded lions, while Ghana want to prove a point after missing in final to Cote D'Ivoire,' Micho added.

Uganda Cranes will play Ghana on 17th January, face Egypt on 21st January in Port Gentil before playing Mali in the last group game on the 25th January 2017 in Oyem.

