Toni Kroos gets Bernabeu send off as Real draw with Betis

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Toni Kroos has made 464 appearances for Real Madrid, winning 22 trophies in that time
SUN, 26 MAY 2024 LISTEN
La Liga champions Real Madrid played out a goalless draw with Real Betis as retiring midfielder Toni Kroos played his last match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Germany international, who will retire from professional football after Euro 2024, was given a guard of honour by both sets of players before the match and withdrawn in the 86th minute with the whole stadium rising to applaud him.

Kroos has won 22 trophies in his decade with Los Blancos.

Betis thought they had opened the scoring in the first half when Johnny Cardoso found the net from close range following Juan Miranda's free-kick but Marc Roca was adjudged to be offside in the build-up.

Willian Jose poked in a near-post finish after the break but the flag was raised for offside once more.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo missed opportunities for the hosts as both sides settled for a point in their final league match of the season.

Attention now turns to next Saturday's Champions League final (20:00 BST) at Wembley when Carlo Ancelotti's side will face Borussia Dortmund in their quest for a 15th European title.

