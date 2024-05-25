ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Newcastle miss out on Europe after Man Utd FA Cup win

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Newcastle United's only European trophy came in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969
SAT, 25 MAY 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Newcastle United's only European trophy came in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969

Newcastle United have missed out on European football next season following Manchester United's victory in the FA Cup final.

Erik ten Hag's side have qualified for the Europa League courtesy of their 2-1 win over rivals Manchester City at Wembley.

Tottenham, who finished fifth in the Premier League, will be the second English side in the Europa League next season.

Chelsea, who ended the Premier League season in sixth place, will play in the Europa Conference League.

Newcastle would have qualified for the Conference League, following their seventh-placed finish, with Chelsea being bumped up into the Europa League, had Manchester United not won the FA Cup.

The Reds, who ended the season in eighth, had faced the prospect of missing out on European football for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

It is a final blow for Eddie Howe's Newcastle, who returned to Champions League action this season for the first time in two decades but suffered a dip in form after key players picked up injuries.

They had given themselves a chance of booking back-to-back European campaigns after finishing the season strongly, claiming six wins in their final 10 league matches to rise above a faltering Manchester United side in the table.

"We would love the opportunity to play in Europe again," Magpies boss Eddie Howe told BBC Sport before Saturday's FA Cup final.

"It is important for the dynamic of the club, we want to be in these competitions.

"But it's not in our hands and we'll just have to take the consequences of what happens in the FA Cup final."

Top Stories

7 hours ago

Celine Ndidum and Afiba Abigail Tandoh Ghanaian lady missing after visiting friends in Nigeria

7 hours ago

Ambulance case: Resign before NDC releases evidence – Amaliba to Godfred Dame Ambulance case: Resign before NDC releases evidence – Amaliba to Godfred Dame

7 hours ago

Lil Win involved in near-fatal accident at Amakom Lil Win involved in near-fatal accident at Amakom

7 hours ago

Ambulance case: AG has no intention of conducting fair prosecution – Justice Srem-Sai Ambulance case: AG has no intention of conducting fair prosecution – Justice Sre...

9 hours ago

Youve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — NDCs Amaliba You’ve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — N...

9 hours ago

May 25: Cedi sells at GHS14.91 to 1, GHS13.96 on BoG interbank May 25: Cedi sells at GHS14.91 to $1, GHS13.96 on BoG interbank

9 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance procurement case: AG releases rejected plea bargain offer by 3rd accus...

9 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam No need to rush and buy forex amid cedi depreciation; it will bounce soon — Fina...

9 hours ago

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance Actions of currency speculators influencing cedi's free fall – Finance Minister

9 hours ago

May 25: Rainstorms, rains already in parts of Ghana; flash floods imminent — GMet May 25: Rainstorms, rains already in parts of Ghana; flash floods imminent — GMe...

Just in....
body-container-line