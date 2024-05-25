Newcastle miss out on Europe after Man Utd FA Cup win

Newcastle United have missed out on European football next season following Manchester United's victory in the FA Cup final.

Erik ten Hag's side have qualified for the Europa League courtesy of their 2-1 win over rivals Manchester City at Wembley.

Tottenham, who finished fifth in the Premier League, will be the second English side in the Europa League next season.

Chelsea, who ended the Premier League season in sixth place, will play in the Europa Conference League.

Newcastle would have qualified for the Conference League, following their seventh-placed finish, with Chelsea being bumped up into the Europa League, had Manchester United not won the FA Cup.

The Reds, who ended the season in eighth, had faced the prospect of missing out on European football for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

It is a final blow for Eddie Howe's Newcastle, who returned to Champions League action this season for the first time in two decades but suffered a dip in form after key players picked up injuries.

They had given themselves a chance of booking back-to-back European campaigns after finishing the season strongly, claiming six wins in their final 10 league matches to rise above a faltering Manchester United side in the table.

"We would love the opportunity to play in Europe again," Magpies boss Eddie Howe told BBC Sport before Saturday's FA Cup final.

"It is important for the dynamic of the club, we want to be in these competitions.

"But it's not in our hands and we'll just have to take the consequences of what happens in the FA Cup final."