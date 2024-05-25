ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: Burkina Faso halt Black Starlets AFCON dream with 2-1 win

Football News WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: Burkina Faso halt Black Starlets AFCON dream with 2-1 win
SAT, 25 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Black Starlets' hopes of returning to the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations were dashed on Saturday following a loss to Burkina Faso.

Ghana was defeated 2-1 by the Stallions at the University of Ghana Stadium, exiting the WAFU B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations at the semifinal stage.

After Burkina Faso took an early lead, Joseph Narbi equalized for Ghana in the first half. However, Asharaf Tapsoba's brace proved decisive.

A costly miscommunication between Ghana's goalkeeper Michael Armah and a defender allowed Tapsoba to capitalize, firing the ball into an empty net to put the Stallions ahead.

Despite conceding, Laryea Kingston's side responded well, maintaining possession and creating several scoring opportunities that ultimately lacked the final touch.

Ghana's equalizer came in the 27th minute when Joseph Narbi's curling shot found the top right corner. The Starlets continued to press, with Abdulai Nortey's long ball setting up Benjamin Tsevanyo, who assisted Narbi's third goal of the tournament.

Godfred Sarpong nearly gave Ghana the lead, but his effort narrowly missed, while Burkina Faso also squandered a clear chance to regain their advantage. The teams went into halftime level at 1-1.

Just three minutes into the second half, Burkina Faso retook the lead. Tapsoba made a well-timed run between Ghana's center-backs and struck a low shot past Armah to make it 2-1.

Ghana fought hard to equalize but struggled to break through Burkina Faso's defense. Despite their efforts, Kingston's team fell short, ending the match with a 2-1 defeat.

This loss means Ghana will not secure a spot in the next edition of the U-17 AFCON, with Burkina Faso continuing their journey at Ghana's expense.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Celine Ndidum and Afiba Abigail Tandoh Ghanaian lady missing after visiting friends in Nigeria

6 hours ago

Ambulance case: Resign before NDC releases evidence – Amaliba to Godfred Dame Ambulance case: Resign before NDC releases evidence – Amaliba to Godfred Dame

6 hours ago

Lil Win involved in near-fatal accident at Amakom Lil Win involved in near-fatal accident at Amakom

6 hours ago

Ambulance case: AG has no intention of conducting fair prosecution – Justice Srem-Sai Ambulance case: AG has no intention of conducting fair prosecution – Justice Sre...

8 hours ago

Youve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — NDCs Amaliba You’ve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — N...

8 hours ago

May 25: Cedi sells at GHS14.91 to 1, GHS13.96 on BoG interbank May 25: Cedi sells at GHS14.91 to $1, GHS13.96 on BoG interbank

8 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance procurement case: AG releases rejected plea bargain offer by 3rd accus...

8 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam No need to rush and buy forex amid cedi depreciation; it will bounce soon — Fina...

8 hours ago

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance Actions of currency speculators influencing cedi's free fall – Finance Minister

8 hours ago

May 25: Rainstorms, rains already in parts of Ghana; flash floods imminent — GMet May 25: Rainstorms, rains already in parts of Ghana; flash floods imminent — GMe...

Just in....
body-container-line