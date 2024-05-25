Super Clash: Ex-Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong cautions former side ahead of Hearts of Oak showdown

Former Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has warned his former team not to underestimate Hearts of Oak ahead of their highly anticipated match on Sunday.

Despite both teams struggling in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League and currently sitting outside the top four, the clash between the two biggest clubs in the country remains significant.

"Any of the teams can be relegated, and because of the bragging rights, they will give their all on the day," Frimpong told Takoradi-based Connect FM. "The players will come into the game fully committed."

Although Asante Kotoko has had a slightly better season, Frimpong advised his former team to avoid complacency and maintain composure in front of goal.

"Games involving these two sides are always difficult, but this time, Kotoko looks like the favorite based on their last three performances compared to Hearts of Oak," he said. "They need to keep their composure in front of goal. I have watched them create many chances, but with better composure, they could have scored more."

He added, "When most people expect Kotoko to beat Hearts of Oak in Kumasi, that's often when the latter shows up and delivers."

The eagerly awaited match is set to kick off at 15:00 GMT at the Baba Yara Stadium.