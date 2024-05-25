ModernGhana logo
NBA: Doncic hits late game-winner to give Mavericks 2-0 lead

By BBC
Basketball GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Luka Doncic scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in game two
SAT, 25 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Luka Doncic hit a game-winning three-pointer with three seconds left as the Dallas Mavericks edged past the Minnesota Timberwolves to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

The Slovenian, 25, top-scored with 32 points in a 109-108 victory which gives the Mavericks a commanding lead before games three and four in Texas.

The Mavericks were down by 16 points in the third quarter but Doncic - who also starred in the series opener - helped drag his side back into contention.

The Timberwolves held a two-point lead with 11 seconds remaining when Doncic took possession up against Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Facing up the 7ft 1in Frenchman, Doncic created space off the dribble before slotting a step-back three-pointer.

Asked about the match-up in his side's final attacking play, Doncic said: "I can't move fast, but I can move faster than him."

The Timberwolves had one final chance to win the game when they found Naz Reid in a shooting position but he missed the basket.

Reid top-scored for his side with 23 points but Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns struggled again - combining for just 36 points.

Games three and four are at the Mavericks' American Airlines Center on Monday and Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics are 2-0 up against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The winners of the two series will meet in the NBA Finals - and game one will be broadcast live on BBC One from 01:30 BST on Wednesday, 7 June.

