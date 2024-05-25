ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Real's Tchouameni to miss Champions League final

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Aurelien Tchouameni signed for Real Madrid from Monaco in 2022
SAT, 25 MAY 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Aurelien Tchouameni signed for Real Madrid from Monaco in 2022

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the Champions League final because of a foot injury and could be a doubt for Euro 2024.

The 24-year-old suffered a stress fracture in his foot in the semi-final second leg win over Bayern Munich earlier in May.

The La Liga champions will take on Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 1 June.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said: "He is doing individual work but he is not ready for the final.

“Let’s see if he’s ready for the Euros."

Tchouameni has made 38 appearances for Madrid across all competitions this season and has been picked in Didier Deschamps' 25-man France squad for the Euros.

France will take on Austria in their opening Group D match on Monday, 17 June.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

The ICJ's rulings are binding but it has no way to enforce them. By Nick Gammon AFP ICJ orders Israel to 'immediately halt' Rafah offensive

1 hour ago

Map of Mali. By Sophie RAMIS, Vincent LEFAI AFP Mali junta comes under fire from PM's allies for first time

1 hour ago

Tens of thousands of people have taken refuge in camps near the eastern DR Congo city of Goma because of increased violence blamed on M23 rebels. By ALEXIS HUGUET AFPFile Calls to protect DR Congo civilians as fighting flares

16 hours ago

Stability in sight as gov't expects 2.32billion forex inflows to curb Cedi depreciation Stability in sight as gov't expects $2.32billion forex inflows to curb Cedi depr...

16 hours ago

Court dismisses Food Sovereignty's challenge to commercialisation of GMOs Court dismisses Food Sovereignty's challenge to commercialisation of GMOs

17 hours ago

IMANI PULSE report episode 7: Positive sentiment towards NDC rises while NPPs decline IMANI PULSE report episode 7: Positive sentiment towards NDC rises while NPP’s d...

17 hours ago

We've not approved any product for body part enlargement — FDA We've not approved any product for body part enlargement — FDA

19 hours ago

Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam Seasonal forex demand, payment to contractors and speculation putting pressure o...

19 hours ago

Limited Voter Registration: Take advantage of deadline extension to get registered - EC charges eligible citizens Limited Voter Registration: Take advantage of deadline extension to get register...

19 hours ago

Voter registration: 1,810 new voters challenged in Volta Region Voter registration: 1,810 new voters challenged in Volta Region

Just in....
body-container-line