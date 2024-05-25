Real's Tchouameni to miss Champions League final

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the Champions League final because of a foot injury and could be a doubt for Euro 2024.

The 24-year-old suffered a stress fracture in his foot in the semi-final second leg win over Bayern Munich earlier in May.

The La Liga champions will take on Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 1 June.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said: "He is doing individual work but he is not ready for the final.

“Let’s see if he’s ready for the Euros."

Tchouameni has made 38 appearances for Madrid across all competitions this season and has been picked in Didier Deschamps' 25-man France squad for the Euros.

France will take on Austria in their opening Group D match on Monday, 17 June.