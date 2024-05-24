WAFU Zone B Championship: Sadou Ali Brahamou to officiate Ghana v Burkina Faso semifinal clash

LISTEN

Sadou Ali Brahamou from Niger has been appointed as the referee for the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations semifinal match between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

He will be supported by Assistant Referee I Sakina Hamidou Alfa, also from Niger, Assistant Referee II Muhammad Yakubu Mahamud from Nigeria, and Fourth Official Hugues Modeste Richard Kokora from Côte d’Ivoire.

The Match Commissioner for the game will be Baptista Mariette Mahutongnon Toï from Benin. Additional officials include Referee Assessor Igue Brice from Benin and General Coordinator Boureima Tini Boubacar from Niger.

Other key personnel for the match include Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah from Ghana as part of the Technical Study Group, Media Officer Sannie Ibrahim Daara from Ghana, Security Officer John Koffi Ansah from Ghana, Medical Officer David Kofi Prince Pambo from Ghana, CAF Competitions Representative Serge Innocent Bailly from Côte d'Ivoire, and Digital Officer Abouba Hainikoye Ismael from Niger.

The semifinal match is scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium at 5 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2024.