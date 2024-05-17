‘Anti-sex’ beds have arrived at Paris Olympics — after horny athletes admit to orgies amid competition

The beds are manufactured by Airweave, which also made the products for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

There’ll be no lovemaking in the City of Love. “Anti-sex” beds have arrived in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, with their materials and small size allegedly aimed at deterring athletes from getting kinky during the competition.

The beds’ twin size means there’s no room for the competitors to sidle up together.

The beds are manufactured by Airweave, which also made the products for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

According to Inside the Games, sustainability is cited as the primary reason why Olympic officials opted for the beds this year.

The mattresses and cardboard frames are 100% recyclable.

“I hope that Paris 2024’s efforts to reduce its impact will show that it is possible to do things differently,” Georgina Grenon, director of environmental excellence for the organizing committee, stated, per the publication.

Over the years, stories about wild sex occurring among Olympic athletes have abounded in the media.

Table tennis player Matthew Syed previously told the Times of London that he had a debaucherous time at the 1992 games in Barcelona, Spain, saying: “I got laid more often in those two and a half weeks than in the rest of my life.”

At the 2012 games in London, one anonymous athlete admitted to having a foursome with a male teammate and two women at the Olympic Village, according to the Mirror.

However, it’s unlikely cardboard beds will stop the horny Olympians from fornicating, with one competitor claiming a hot tub orgy took place one year.

The Mirror also cites a US two-time gold medalist as saying: “I’ve seen people having sex right out in the open. On the grass, between buildings, people are getting down and dirty.”