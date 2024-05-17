ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Timberwolves take play-off series to decider against Nuggets

By BBC
Basketball GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Mike Conley was an NBA All-Star in 2021
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Mike Conley was an NBA All-Star in 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves have forced their Western Conference play-off semi-final series to a decider against defending champions the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets had led the series 3-2 heading into game six and a win would have booked their place in the Conference finals.

However, the Timberwolves won 115-70 to level the series which will be decided by game seven on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards was the top-scorer in the match with 27 points, but he credited the return of Mike Conley with the win.

"We got Mike Conley back," Edwards said. "That was it."

Point guard Conley had been injured for game five with a sore Achilles.

Conley said: "Obviously I wanted to play last game. Just couldn't move at all. Tonight it was a no-brainer. I was going to try to find a way. We're just better when we're a complete team."

The 36-year-old scored 13 points, made five assists, had four rebounds and no turnovers.

Edwards was not the only one to credit Conley, with coach Chris Finch heaping praise on his player.

"Mike means everything for us," Finch said. "Unbelievable next to Anthony in terms of being able to set him up, play off of him, be in his ear all of the time. Smart defender.

"Just everything you want in an experienced, veteran point guard and just the very fact that Ant doesn't have to handle it every single time, that alone helps us. We desperately missed him the other night."

Top Stories

15 hours ago

ECs request to use Ghana Card as sole document for identification wouldve prevented violence —Kwamena Duncan EC’s request to use Ghana Card as sole document for identification would’ve prev...

15 hours ago

Voter registration: Always check to avoid 2020 election results errors —Kwamena Duncan cautions EC Voter registration: Always check to avoid 2020 election results errors — Kwamena...

15 hours ago

Voter registration: Ghana isn't safe; December polls might be 'each one for himself, God for us all' —Allotey Jacobs Voter registration: Ghana isn't safe; December polls might be 'each one for hims...

15 hours ago

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Rapid decline of our country, its democratic institutions worrying, distressing ...

15 hours ago

Religious tolerance: My brothers and sisters are Christians, I cannot say that Ill not get close to them – Bawumia Religious tolerance: My brothers and sisters are Christians, I cannot say that I...

15 hours ago

CSOs consider civil action against gov't over alleged destruction of protected forests CSOs consider civil action against gov't over alleged destruction of protected f...

15 hours ago

Domelevo, Kpebu, Gyampo and 83 others petition parliament to probe EOCOs conduct on Cecilia Dapaahs scandal Domelevo, Kpebu, Gyampo and 83 others petition parliament to probe EOCO’s conduc...

15 hours ago

Take precaution, dont be in a hurry to go and die — Author advise drivers, pedestrians “Take precaution, don’t be in a hurry to go and die” — Author advise drivers, pe...

15 hours ago

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey Electoral Commission has been reduced to 'Error Commission' in simple arithmetic...

15 hours ago

Banking clean-up helped prevent collapse of financial sector – Bawumia Banking clean-up helped prevent collapse of financial sector – Bawumia

Just in....
body-container-line