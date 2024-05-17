ModernGhana logo
Brazil named 2027 Women's World Cup hosts

By BBC
FRI, 17 MAY 2024
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Brazil will be the first South American country to host a Women's World Cup

Brazil have been named hosts of the 2027 Women's World Cup after beating a joint bid by the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany (BNG).

They became the first nation to be handed the rights by an open vote, with member associations voting 119 to 78 in favour of Brazil at Fifa's congress in Bangkok on Friday.

It will be the first time a Women's World Cup has been hosted by a South American country.

"Congratulations to Brazil," Fifa president Gianni Infantino said.

"We will have the best World Cup in Brazil. Many thanks as well to the BNG bid, who have been fantastic."

Both bids met hosting criteria, but Brazil scored higher on technical aspects covering areas such as stadiums, accommodation, fan zones and transport in a Fifa bid evaluation report.

The United States and Mexico withdrew their joint bid in April, saying they would focus on bidding for the tournament in 2031, while South Africa did the same in November.

Brazil hosted the men’s World Cup in 1950 and 2014.

The women's tournament will follow the same 32 team format as was used in the 2023 edition in Australia and New Zealand, where Spain were crowned champions after defeating England in the final.

China, Sweden, the United States, Germany, Canada and France have all also previously hosted the competition.

