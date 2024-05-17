Phil Foden wants title after winning Football Writers' award

Phil Foden says he wants to finish the job and make Premier League history after winning the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.

The midfielder has scored 25 goals in all competitions for Manchester City this season – including hat-tricks against Brentford and Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old has helped City to the brink of a fourth successive Premier League title - something never done before - which they will win with victory on the final day against West Ham on Sunday.

Foden beat Arsenal’s Declan Rice and City team-mate Rodri to win 42 per cent of the vote by the FWA, which represents almost 900 football journalists, with Manchester City clubmate Bunny Shaw also collecting the Women's Footballer of the Year award.

“We’re still in two competitions, we’ve got two finals left and we’ll give everything to try and achieve success and try and do the Premier League four times which has never been done before," said the England international, with City also facing Manchester United in the FA Cup final this month.

“It would mean a lot to us. It’s history and I don’t think I can ever see it being done again."

Foden, who joined City at Under-9 level, says he hopes his award will serve as inspiration for other youngsters hoping to make it in the game.

“I’m so happy for people who have been on my journey, the fans who have supported me, those who have helped me and to be named for this award means a lot to me," Foden said.

“It just shows how far I’ve come, looking at my journey, and showing it’s possible for other kids. It does feel a little bit extra special for me as a kid to come through the academy and now playing with world stars. I’m getting the rewards that I’ve worked so hard for.”