How I was rejected by Chelsea and Arsenal - Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo opens up

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo has opened up about his challenging journey in professional football, revealing how he faced rejection from top Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea, which almost led him to quit the game.

The 24-year-old's career began at Bristol City, but he endured loan spells at lower-tier clubs like Bath City and Newport County before finding his footing. A loan stint at Championship side Sunderland preceded his breakthrough at Bristol City, where he eventually caught the eye of Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth.

In January 2023, Semenyo made the leap to Bournemouth in a £10 million deal. Since then, he has become a vital player for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Reflecting on his journey, Semenyo disclosed that he faced rejection from several clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, and Millwall during his youth. Despite feeling disheartened by the constant setbacks, he credits those experiences for building his mental resilience.

"I think I went to Millwall four times, went to Tottenham, went to Arsenal, went to Chelsea, I went to so many clubs and I just got the same result: never making it. I remember Palace being the last place being rejected," Semenyo shared with Supersport.

Struggling to cope with the emotional toll of rejection, Semenyo contemplated quitting football but ultimately decided to persevere.

“Being so young I couldn’t really cope with the emotions of rejection I was like, I felt like I need to take a break, go back to friends, go back to school just focus and recuperate, give myself a year to calm myself down cause I felt like the rejection was so much.

“That was obviously a tough part of my life but yeah I felt like it built character and the mentality I have now, so I’m grateful,” he added.

Despite the hardships, Semenyo's determination paid off, with his outstanding performances earning him a nomination for Bournemouth’s Player of the Season award. With eight goals in 34 appearances for the Cherries, he has proven himself as a rising talent.

Semenyo is now set to feature for the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, demonstrating the remarkable turnaround in his career from facing rejection to representing his national team on the world stage.