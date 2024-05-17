Leeds United hammer Norwich to reach Championship play-off final

Leeds United will play Southampton or West Bromwich Albion in the Championship play-off final after a thumping win over an outclassed Norwich.

After a drab stalemate in the first leg on Sunday, the home side, who finished three places and 17 points above the Canaries, took a deserved early lead when Ilia Gruev's long-range free-kick beat Angus Gunn at his near post.

Joel Piroe made it 2-0 when he headed in Willy Gnonto's deep cross to the far post, with keeper Gunn caught in no man's land, to leave the away side with a mountain to climb.

They should have pulled one back immediately but Josh Sargent was thwarted by keeper Illan Meslier one-on-one in what proved to be the only chance of note Norwich had all night.

It was 3-0 before the break when Georginio Rutter crashed a shot in off the underside of the bar after a breakaway attack.

Crysencio Summerville tapped home a fourth for the dominant home side after the interval after Gunn had parried a Gnonto shot out to Junior Firpo, who squared for the Dutchman to roll home.

The Whites will now have nine days to prepare for the play-off final at Wembley on Sunday, 26 May as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.